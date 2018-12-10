Contact Us
UPDATE: Clogged Toilet Caused HazMat Response At Garden State Plaza, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
One person transported due to chemical exposure Wednesday Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The incident brought Bergen County HazMat, police and fire Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

An attempt to unclog a toilet at the Garden State Plaza sent one person to the hospital for chemical exposure Wednesday, authorities said.

The shopper was transported after a mall maintenance worker and plumber poured two different types of chemicals down the same drain causing a hazardous condition, local police said.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded along with a Bergen County hazardous materials team on reports of fumes in the food court -- which was evacuated as a precautionary measure at approximately 9:30 p.m.

"The dining terrace at Westfield Garden State Plaza was evacuated last night due to an odor from a nearby restroom," mall spokeswoman Lisa Hermann said Thursday.

"The issue has since been resolved and the dining terrace and restroom are open regular hours."

