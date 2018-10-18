UPDATE: Female Totowa Driver, 83, Killed In Head-On Wayne Rollover Crash

UPDATE: An 83-year-old Totowa driver was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne early Saturday evening, authorities said Sunday morning.

Marcelina Carino was behind the wheel of a northbound 2012 Honda Civic that crossed the double-yellow lines on Valley Road near Birchwood Terrace and slammed head-on into another vehicle just after 5:30 p.m., responders told Daily Voice.

The second vehicle struck a third and overturned, they said.

Township police who got there immediately conducted CPR on Carino, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were shaken up but otherwise uninjured, responders said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke asked that anyone with additional information about the crash contact the PCPO's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Department Traffic Division: (973) 633-3520 .

