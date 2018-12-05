UPDATE: No One Struck As Westwood Officer Fires Shot During EDP Call

A Westwood police officer fired a single shot during an overnight confrontation Friday with an emotionally disturbed boy, responders said.

"One round was fired, no one was hit," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice after the 2 a.m. confrontation on Mill Street.

It wasn't immediately clear whether what appeared to be a weapon in the hands of the subject -- who sources said had a history of trouble -- was genuine or not.

The officer apparently ordered him to drop it before firing the shot.

Under state guidelines, the local county prosecutor must review the circumstances.

Daily Voice is withholding the officer's name pending the results of the prosecutor's review.

