UPDATE: Teen In Custody After Chit Chat Diner Deliveryman Robbed At Gunpoint

A 16-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a Hackensack diner deliveryman, authorities said.

On Oct. 25 just before midnight, a Chit Chat Diner deliveryman was robbed at gunpoint just after getting back into his car on Park Street, Hackensack Police Capt. Frank Aquila said.

Days later, the suspect was in custody, according to police.

"The driver was shaken up," said Aquila, "but was not physically injured."

As a result of the incident, the diner changed its delivery service times.

"We are sad to inform that one of our team members was held at gun point only a few blocks away from State Street last night, we are also truly grateful to inform that he is okay," the diner said on Facebook Friday.

"We ask everyone to understand that for us the safety of our team members comes first. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation."

Delivery service will stop at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

