Upper Saddle River PD: 23 Pounds Of Pot, 100 THC Cartridges Found In Route 17 Traffic Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Tyquan Pounds, Andres Colon Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff
Andres Colon, Tyquan Pounds Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Two Buffalo men were carrying 23 pounds of marijuana and 100 THC vaping cartridges when they were stopped on northbound Route 17 before dawn Wednesday, Upper Saddle River police said.

Officer Kevin McWilliams pulled over the rented Mitsubishi Outlander for several traffic violations just before 12:30 a.m. and found the driver, Andres Colon, 22, carrying a small bag of pot, Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

He arrested both Colon and his passenger, 23-year-old Tyquan Pounds, after finding nearly two dozen pounds of weed and the vaping cartridges, Kane said.

Both were being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on drug charges.

