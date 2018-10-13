Victims Robbed In Separate Clifton Parking Lot Attacks

Thugs attacked victims in separate parking lot robberies 15 minutes apart in Clifton Monday night, authorities said.

A 38-year-old city resident was carjacked -- and had his other valuables taken along with his 2000 Mercedes -- by a robber who pulled a knife on him in a parking lot in the 500 block of Van Houten Avenue around 9:45 p.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Roughly 15 minutes later, at least four attackers beat and robbed a 19-year-old Rutherford man in the rear parking lot of 261 Clifton Avenue, taking cash and other valubles, Bracken said.

The victim was treated for facial injuries, he said.

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help solve either robbery is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

