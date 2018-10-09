Contact Us
VIDEO: Gas Pump Pulled From Base Ignites Fire At Route 4 Station In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
A gas pump was snapped from its base, igniting a fire at a Route 4 service station in Hackensack, after an SUV driver pulled away without waiting for the attendant to remove the nozzle from his tank.

The attendant at the Lukoil on the eastbound highway near the River Edge border doused the flames himself after the emergency cutoff switch engaged around 3 p.m. Wednesday, city firefighters said.

No one was injured, they said.

Firefighters remained at the station until a city building official arrived. Police were investigating.

SEE: www.facebook.com/HackensackFire/

