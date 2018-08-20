VIDEO: Glen Rock Honors Police Vet, Welcomes New Chaplain, Special Officers

Glen Rock honored a 20-year veteran police lieutenant while welcoming a new department chaplain and two new special police officers.

Raised in Glen Rock, Lt. Christopher McInerney began his law enforcement career with the NYPD in 1992 before eventually transferring to his hometown department.

As a sergeant, McInerney was appointed in October 2016 as Interim Executive Officer – and played a key role in the reorganization of the department, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Mc Inerney was promoted to lieutenant last November and currently serves as a platoon commander and professional standards officer. He’s also the department’s liaison to the Glen Rock Public Schools and the Community Relations Advisory Board of Glen Rock and Ridgewood.

He’s also overseeing the development of the department’s Community Outreach Unit, Ackermann said.

While honoring McInerney, borough officials welcomed a new police chaplain, the Rev. Sean Manson, who replaced the late Rev. Dr. Roger Spencer, who served for 20 years.

Born in Cardiff, Wales, Manson was at Mt. Carmel Church in Ridgewood before being transferred to Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake. His nomination by the borough PBA to fill the position was unanimous, Ackermann noted.

“Police Chaplains, who serve without compensation, visit sick or injured personnel, are a resource for counseling for members of the agency and their families, and serve as a liaison with other clergy in the community,” the chief said. “They are called upon to deliver the invocation or benediction at public ceremonies as representatives of the police department.”

New Detective Lucas Doney, a member of the department since 2009, was sworn to the position at Wednesday night’s Mayor and Council meeting.

Doney began his career as a campus police officer at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark before transferring to Glen Rock. He served as a patrol officer until this past February, when he was assigned to the Detective Bureau for a six-month training period.

Doney will also

continue to serve as the department’s Domestic Violence Liaison and Training Officer, Ackermann said.

Also sworn in Wednesday night were new Class 1 Special Law Enforcement Officers William Pettit and Tony Yorke Jr. were sworn in as Class 1 Special Law Enforcement Officers.

Both currently serve full-time as dispatchers at Northwest Bergen Central Dispatch. They’ll begin training at the Bergen County Police Academy next month.

“Special Law Enforcement Officers – Class 1 are part time employees who do not carry firearms,” Ackermann said. “They are authorized to make arrests of disorderly and petty disorderly person offenses committed in their presence, issue traffic and parking summonses, and to enforce municipal ordinances.

“They cannot be used in place of regular police officers,” the chief added, “but rather provide secondary services such as maintaining a police presence in the Central Business District, parking enforcement and traffic control as well as supplemental patrols.”

