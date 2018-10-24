VIDEO: Leonia Man Arrested In Hit-Run That Sent Teen Tumbling Over Hood Of Car

A 30-year-old man from Leonia was arrested in connection with a recent hit-and-run that sent an Englewood teen tumbling over the hood of his car, authorities said.

Jonathan Hintze was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, Englewood Police Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said Friday.

Hintze was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending an initial hearing scheduled for Monday, Oct. 29.

Surveillance video from a local security system shows Hintze's Honda Accord veering across East Englewood Avenue on Oct. 17, striking an 18-year-old woman walking home from work just west of Grand Avenue. The woman was sent tumbling over the hood before landing on her back and then bouncing to her feet.

The car took off as the woman walked to her nearby home and called police, before being being transported to a hospital for treatment of leg and back injuries, Torell said.

Detectives used the surveillance footage to match the car, identifying Hintze -- parked on a Leonia street Wednesday -- as the registered owner, police said.

"We have determined that the victim and Hintze do not know each other," Torell said. "Our detectives are attempting to conclusively determine Hintze’s motive for the assault. This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Englewood's Criminal Investigations Division at 201-568-4875.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.