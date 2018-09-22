VIDEO: New Milford Police Rescue OD Victim, 51, In Locked SUV

A group of New Milford police officers rescued a 51-year-old borough woman who’d overdosed in her locked SUV.

An officer broke the window so he and his colleagues could get to the victim in a rear River Road parking lot late Friday afternoon, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

They immediately administered CPR and then Narcan, which brought her around, he said.

The woman -- who told police she'd taken oxycodone -- was taken to Holy Name Medical Center by a hospital ambulance, Van Saders said.

The heroes: Capt. Kevin Kiene, Lt. Brian Clancy and Officers Brian Ciavaglia and Andrew Lignos.

