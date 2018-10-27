VIDEO: Police Use Dashcam Footage Of DOT Worker Struck On Route 208 As Teaching Moment

New dashcam footage released by the Glen Rock Police Department shows the moment a Toyota SUV struck a DOT vehicle, sending a worker removing a deer carcass flying across Route 208 early Saturday morning.

The video shows the RAV4 hitting the back of a state-owned vehicle occupied by another state employee near Harristown Road. The DOT truck spun out on impact, sending the roadside worker into the highway's left lane.

Both workers refused medical attention and did not sustain serious injuries, said police, who used the incident as a teaching moment.

"New Jersey law requires drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, tow trucks, garbage trucks and other highway safety vehicles displaying red, blue and/or amber flashing lights to move over one lane or, if not safe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed limit," the department said.

"This video captured by a Glen Rock Police Vehicle on October 27th, 2018 shows the importance of this law."

