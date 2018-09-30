VIDEO: SEEN THEM? Fairview Convenience Store Burglars Steal, Cash Lottery Tickets

In-the-act surveillance video shows two members of a burglary crew who Fairview police said stole cash, cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets -- some of them winners -- from a trio of borough convenience stores.

The burglarized delis -- Good News (twice) Big Max and Fair Ridge -- are all on Bergen Boulevard, Lt. Michael Martic said.

Each time, the bandits pried open the front door, then stole the scratch-off tickets, cartons of cigarettes, cash and even cash registers, he said.

Some of the tickets were cashed – for no more than $50 – but others were voided in time to prevent the thieves from collecting, the lieutenant said.

In addition to shots of the burglars, police released images of one of the suspects cashing stolen tickets and of two of the various getaway cars that were used ( see above ).

These included:

A Mercedes S Class (2000-2005);

A Mercedes E Class (1996-2002);

A BMW 7 Series;

a black GMC Yukon.

“Every job involved a different car,” Martic said. "None of them had front (license) plates."

The crew has also been linked to similar burglaries in Howell Township and Manalapan in Monmouth County, the lieutenant said.

Anyone who sees or recognizes any of the suspects in the images can remain anonymous while contacting the department’s tips line at FairviewPD.com or by calling detectives at (201) 943-2100.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.