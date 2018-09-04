Contact Us
Video Shows Cause Of Rt. 17 Tractor-Trailer Crash That Ejected Passenger, Rochelle Park PD Says

Cecilia Levine
Jerry DeMarco
The tractor-trailer mounted the divider, sending a chunk of concrete into a car on the southbound side. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The rear-seat passenger apparently was ejected through the sunroof. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Responders included Rochelle Park police, Rochelle Park and Maywood firefighters, several HUMC units and the Bergen County Sheriff's Patrol Division. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Traffic was backed up for miles and clogged local roads. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
At the scene. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: A rollover crash that ejected a passenger Friday morning on northbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park was caused when a tractor-trailer clipped the back of the sedan, borough police said after reviewing surveillance video.

Police were preparing summonses against the 62-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Montgomery, N.Y., who was carrying 50,000 pounds of empty pallets when the crash occurred just after 9 a.m., Lt. Dean Pinto said.The Honda Civic was carrying four women from Fairview -- ranging in age from 23 to 31 -- including the rear-seat passenger who was ejected, Pinto said.The ejected passenger, who he said was "more in shock than anything," was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center along with the other three occupants.

The tractor-trailer driver refused medical attention, the lieutenant said.Video obtained from a nearby business shows his rig "pitting" the Honda behind the rear driver's side door, sending it rolling and apparently ejecting the rear-seat passenger through the sunroof.The tractor-trailer mounted the highway divider, hurling a huge chunk of concrete into a Volvo traveling on the southbound side, Pinto said. No one in that vehicle was injured, he said.

Traffic was backed up for miles and clogged local roads.

Both sides of the highway were reopened at 10:45 a.m.

Responders included Rochelle Park and Maywood firefighters, several HUMC units and the Bergen County Sheriff's Patrol Division.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

