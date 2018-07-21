VIDEO: They Just Wanted To Play In Traffic! Elmwood Park Police Make Daring Duckling Rescue

A trio of mischievous ducklings just wanted to play in the roadway -- but Elmwood Park police knew better.

At 8 a.m. Monday, patrol received a call for the three ducklings playing in the street at the intersection of the Route 46 offramp and River Drive.

Officers arrived to find a trio of ducklings hiding underneath the caller’s vehicle.

After a brief game of hide and seek, police removed the trio was from underneath the car and escorted them to the other side of the road in hopes they'd reunite with mama duck.

But that didn’t happen. Instead, the ducks attempted to go back into the roadway again.

Officers intervened and brought the babies in for a station house adjustment. The playful trio was later released with a verbal warning to the care of Bergen County Animal Control.

