Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

VIDEO (UPDATE): Firefighter Hospitalized In New Milford Townhouse Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Video Credit: homer218
Flames spread quickly. Photo Credit: COURTESY: New Milford PD
Flames broke out on a rear deck of one home, then quickly spread to three others.
Flames broke out on a rear deck of one home, then quickly spread to three others. Video Credit: Yaniv Besterman for DAILY VOICE
The view from above. Photo Credit: Philip Pernice for DAILY VOICE
Aftermath. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
The blaze began on a rear deck. Photo Credit: MAIN: Charles Stark for DAILY VOICE / INSET: Donn Stofan Jr. for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: James Michael Voorhis for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Anthony Michael Molnar
Flames blew through the roof. Photo Credit: Donn Stofan Jr. for DAILY VOICE
The blaze quickly went to four alarms. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Anthony Michael Molnar
A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene. Photo Credit: Yaniv Besterman for DAILY VOICE
Fire companies from surrounding towns joined their New Milford colleagues. Photo Credit: Charles Stark for DAILY VOICE
The fire quickly spread Sunday, ripping through the New Milford townhouse complex.
The fire quickly spread Sunday, ripping through the New Milford townhouse complex. Video Credit: cliffviewpilot.com

UPDATE: Three firefighters had to be treated for heat-related injuries -- one of whom was hospitalized -- after a rapidly-spreading fire ripped through a townhouse complex in New Milford on Sunday.

The fire rekindled hours later, requiring firefighters to return to fully douse it.

The blaze broke out around 11:40 a.m. at the Canterbury Village homes just off River Road, Police Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene, while a third was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

A female resident also was treated at the scene, he said.

Flames destroyed the unit where the fire broke out, then quickly spread to two others, Van Saders said.

The fire was doused in roughly 90 minutes, the lieutenant said.

Fire companies from Bergenfield, Closter, Demarest, Dumont, Englewood, Hackensack, Haworth, Maywood, Oradell, Paramus, River Edge, Teaneck and Tenafly assisted their New Milford colleagues.

Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support units from New Milford, River Edge, and Holy Name also responded, as did the New Milford Department of Public Works, New Milford Office of Emergency Management, New Milford Fire inspector and the Red Cross.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.