VIDEO/PHOTOS: 'Best Day Ever' For 6-Year-Old Emerson 'Chief For a Day'

Jerry DeMarco
A local youngster got the special honor of being Emerson’s “Chief for a Day” on Thursday.
A local youngster got the special honor of being Emerson’s “Chief for a Day” on Thursday. Video Credit: COURTESY: Jennifer Ann Cottone
Joey with his parents. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Cottone family
Joey with Emerson Police Chief Michael Mazzeo Photo Credit: COURTESY: Emerson Police Detective Randy Velez
BACK ROW: Officers Matt Martino, Glenn Howard, Sean Croal, Chris Bova, Sgt. Rocco Duardo, Lt. Mark Savino, Officers Steven Gildea, Kyle Cullen and Councilman Brian Downing. FRONT ROW: Chief Mazzeo, Chief Joey and Detective Randy Velez Photo Credit: COURTESY: Emerson Police Detective Randy Velez

A local youngster got the special honor of being Emerson’s “Chief for a Day” on Thursday.

Joseph Cottone – the son of a Westwood police officer -- was selected during a borough PTA tricky tray event earlier this year.

Joey, 6, got the full treatment, complete with a police escort from his home.

Emerson Councilman Brian Downing swore in Joey, who did a uniform inspection of the officers and was given a tour of headquarters, vehicles and equipment – followed by a pizza lunch.

To top his day, Joey was taken to Tons of Toys on Westwood Avenue, where he picked out a New York Jets helmet as a present (he already has a Giants helmet, his father, Joseph, said).

“Best day ever,” he told Detective Randy Velez.

