VIDEO/PHOTOS: Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Falls Into Brook Off Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters rescue driver.
Firefighters rescue driver. Video Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Firefighters carried her to safety. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The woman, who was alert after being carried from the car, smiled as she thanked her rescuers. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital after the crash. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Rescuers at work. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver trying to get onto Route 208 in Hawthorne early Tuesday night lost control of her car, which barreled down an embankment and over a wall into Goffel Brook.

The woman was alert and thanking Hawthorne firefighters through tears of joy as they turned a ladder into a makeshift basket and carried her over the wall before she was placed on a gurney and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. as she tried to turn onto northbound Route 208 from Goffel Road.

Responders from several towns rushed to the scene.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

