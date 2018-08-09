Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

VIDEOS: Torrent Tosses Vehicles Through Route 46 Dealer Lot In Little Falls

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A torrent of muddy water sent vehicles floating and crashing into one another at a Route 46 dealership in Little Falls.
A torrent of muddy water sent vehicles floating and crashing into one another at a Route 46 dealership in Little Falls. Video Credit: COURTESY: Miguel Galo
At the scene.
At the scene. Video Credit: COURTESY: Mook Belton

A rushing torrent of muddy water during Saturday's rainstorm sent vehicles floating and crashing into one another at a Route 46 dealership in Little Falls.

No injuries were reported after the torrent raged through Route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM.

Route 46 was closed in both directions.

******

(ALSO SEE) HEROES at WORK: Fair Lawn firefighters, with help from their Elmwood Park colleagues, rescued the occupants of a sedan stranded by Saturday's flash flooding.

https://fairlawn.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/rainstorm-fair-lawn-elmwood-park-firefighters-rescue-stranded-car-occupants/740792/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.