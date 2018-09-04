VIDEOS: Watch Route 17 Tractor-Trailer Crash That Ejected Passenger

WATCH: A rollover crash that ejected a passenger Friday morning on northbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park occurred when a tractor-trailer clipped the back of the sedan, surveillance video obtained by Daily Voice shows.

Park Avenue Auto Group supplied the videos, first to police and then to Daily Voice.

Rochelle Park Police Lt. Dean Pinto said summonses were being prepared against the 62-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Montgomery, N.Y., who he said was carrying 50,000 pounds of empty pallets when the crash occurred just after 9 a.m.

The Honda Civic was carrying four women from Fairview -- ranging in age from 23 to 31 -- including the rear-seat passenger who was ejected, Pinto said.

The ejected passenger, who the lieutenant said was "more in shock than anything," was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center along with the other three occupants.

The tractor-trailer driver refused medical attention, he said.

The videos show the rig "pitting" the Honda behind the rear driver's side door, sending it rolling and apparently ejecting the rear-seat passenger through the sunroof.

The tractor-trailer mounted the highway divider, hurling a huge chunk of concrete into a Volvo traveling on the southbound side, Pinto said.

No one in that vehicle was injured, he said.

Traffic was backed up for miles and clogged local roads.

Both sides of the highway were reopened at 10:45 a.m.

Responders included Rochelle Park and Maywood firefighters, several HUMC units and the Bergen County Sheriff's Patrol Division.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

