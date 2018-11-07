Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Waldwick Police Revive OD'd Van Driver At Intersection

Jerry DeMarco
Waldwick police
Waldwick police Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A trio of Waldwick police officers revived a heroin-carrying driver who passed out from an overdose behind the wheel of a van stopped at an intersection, authorities said Saturday.

Sgt. David Passaretti and Officers Dylan Ritondale and Michael Sinclair began CPR after finding the 30-year-old driver on the ground next to the van, which was stopped at Sheridan Avenue and East Prospect Street, just before 2 p.m. Friday, Lt. Thomas J. Dowling said.

He was unresponsive, with a faint pulse, the lieutenant said.

Once the officers revived him, the driver was taken to The Valley Hospital, Dowling said.

Police arrested him on drug charges and motor vehicle offenses after finding the heroin folds along with used hypodermic syringes, the lieutenant said.

He was released pending a court hearing.

Saddle River police assisted with traffic control, Dowling noted.

