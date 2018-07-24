Wallington Police Officer Nabs Bleeding Bicyclist In Car Burglary Spree

A bleeding bicyclist who caught the eye of a Wallington police officer turned out to be wanted for a recent rash of area car burglaries, authorities said.

Officer Andy Kullaf spotted 28-year-old Ramon Cruz of Passaic riding the white and copper BMX near Stein and Pulaski avenues just before midnight Friday morning, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

Armed with description from Passaic police of a suspect with three nautical star tattoos on his right inside forearm, Kullaf stopped Cruz, who told him a fall from the bicycle made him bleed, the captain said.

The officer, who spotted the tattoos, was trying to verify the name that Cruz had given him when the suspect took off, Kudlacik said.

He and Wallington Police Officer Darius Dudzic quickly caught and handcuffed him, however, he said.

Cruz, who Kudlacik said refused medical attention, was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest and a host of car burglaries before being taken to the Bergen County Jail.

