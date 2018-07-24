Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Two Pedestrians Struck In River Edge Expected To Survive
DV Pilot police & fire

Wallington Police Officer Nabs Bleeding Bicyclist In Car Burglary Spree

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Wallington police
Wallington police Photo Credit: Wallington PD

A bleeding bicyclist who caught the eye of a Wallington police officer turned out to be wanted for a recent rash of area car burglaries, authorities said.

Officer Andy Kullaf spotted 28-year-old Ramon Cruz of Passaic riding the white and copper BMX near Stein and Pulaski avenues just before midnight Friday morning, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

Armed with description from Passaic police of a suspect with three nautical star tattoos on his right inside forearm, Kullaf stopped Cruz, who told him a fall from the bicycle made him bleed, the captain said.

The officer, who spotted the tattoos, was trying to verify the name that Cruz had given him when the suspect took off, Kudlacik said.

He and Wallington Police Officer Darius Dudzic quickly caught and handcuffed him, however, he said.

Cruz, who Kudlacik said refused medical attention, was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest and a host of car burglaries before being taken to the Bergen County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.