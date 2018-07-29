Contact Us
Wanaque PD: Sporting Goods Shoplifter Assaults Store Owner, Employee

Jerry DeMarco
Tackle & Field, Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque
Tackle & Field, Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Haskell man caught shoplifting at a local sporting goods store got violent, said Wanaque police who arrested him.

John Thompson, 26, was chasing an employee of the Tackle and Field outdoor sports store on Ringwood Avenue when officers arrived late Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Kenneth Fackina said.

Officer Brian Bellifemine quickly took Thompson into custody, he said.

Thompson had “grabbed several items including a customer’s bow and clothing [worth more than $200 combined] before leaving the store,” Fackina said.

“He then re-entered the store after being confronted by the owner,” the captain said. “When the owner told him he had to stay because police were called, [Thompson] became violent and slammed the man into the doors and began chasing the employee outside.”

Thompson was hospitalized “because he was acting irrationally,” Fackina said.

Police charged him with robbery, assault and criminal mischief.

