WARM YOUR HEART: Bergen Boy With Stage 4 Cancer Surprised By NJ State Police Chopper

PHOTOS: For a few moments Wednesday, young Cole McKeon of Waldwick and his family could think of something other than his Stage 4 cancer.

New Jersey State Police Trooper Evan Curtiss, a Ridgewood High School graduate and former village Emergency Services member, piloted the chopper than landed Wednesday behind Ridgewood police headquarters.

Village PBA Local 20 requested the visit so that Cole – whose dad, Kevin, is a Ridgewood police officer and mom, Stephanie, a schoolteacher – could see the helicopter up close.

Neuroblastoma is “a fast-moving cancer that is in a form of a tumor near a kidney and it's already moved away to take on more space,” Kevin McKeon wrote after his son was diagnosed earlier this year.

“This came as a complete shock to us since he showed no significant signs of being sick,” the veteran officer added. “After investigating a stiff neck, something didn't ‘sit right’ with our amazing pediatrician and she ordered bloodwork.

“Follow-up blood work in the Hackensack ER turned from just anemia to a small mass on his kidney to a CT Scan that showed a much bigger problem. Every corner we have turned has been devastating.”

McKeon closed his post with: “Hug your kids, go donate blood, and let us be the ones to lose sleep over this news, not you. Life will go on and Cole will be a part of it for a very very long time.'

DONATE: Cole's Fight Against Neuroblastoma

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account. SEE MORE of these photos at: https://tinyurl.com/colemckeonNJSPhelicopter

