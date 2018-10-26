Wayne Man Arrested Twice In One Day Burglarized Pediatric Office, Police Say

A Wayne man who a pediatric office on Hamburg Turnpike after police who recognized him from another arrest that evening found him with a bag of medical supplies, electronics and blood on his hands, said authorities who charged him.

Officer Corey Stevens and Sergeant Luis Oliveira were responding to a report of a suspicious male in the QuickChek parking lot just before midnight Saturday when they found Carlos Ruiz, Police Captain Laurence Martin said.

It is not clear what Ruiz was arrested earlier that day.

The officers noticed that Family Pediatrics had been burglarized, as the interior window was shattered with traces of blood and the front doors had signs of pry marks, Martin said.

Ruiz was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, and transferred to the Passaic County Jail pending a court date.

