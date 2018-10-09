Wayne PD: Burglar Caught Near Locked-Down High School, Gun Report Unfounded

Wayne police captured two burglars Friday after officials locked down nearby DePaul Catholic High School and other area schools were sheltered in place, authorities told Daily Voice.

An officer responding to the Sherwood Street burglary call from an alert neighbor stopped the getaway driver at Alps Road and Mac Donald Drive, Capt. Jack McNiff said.

An accomplice was found a couple of miles away on Kenwood Road, about four blocks from DePaul, he said

The second suspect claimed to have been dropped off there by a carjacker armed with a gun, but police said they quickly saw through that story.

"There was no gun," a ranking officer said.

