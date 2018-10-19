Wayne Police: DWI Driver 2x Legal Limit Deliberately Bangs Head, Threatens To Blame Them

A Wayne driver who registered twice the legal alcohol limit had to be pulled out of the path of oncoming traffic, then banged her head inside a patrol car while threatening to accuse the arresting officers of assaulting her, authorities said.

Officer Angelo Giammanco stopped a 2017 Honda Accord for veering off the ride side of the road and crossing the double-yellow lines at Alps Road and Jean Terrace just before 11 p.m. Friday, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

The driver, 60-year-old Hope Weissberg, “was fumbling for her credentials,” Martin said, adding that “an odor of alcoholic beverage was coming from her.”

Backup Officer Adrian Sulejmani tried to conduct a field sobriety test, but Weissberg “became argumentative and refused to follow instructions,” the captain said.

She also “had to be physically controlled from standing in traffic on Alps Road” before the officers finally took her into custody, he said.

The driver to police headquarters “was punctuated with continued insults and argument,” Martin said.

Once they arrived, he said, “she continued her verbal assaults and now refused to exit the patrol car, banging her head on the inside of the car screaming ‘The police are assaulting me’ “

Weissberg later registered .17% on a breath machine, then “was observed rubbing her hands back and forth on her wrists, stating she was going to feign injury and blame the arresting officers again,” Martin said.

Her car was impounded and a responsible adult picked her up from headquarters, under John’s Law, pending a court hearing.

Police charged Weissberg with DWI, reckless driving, delaying traffic, failing to maintain a marked lane and not having proof of insurance.

