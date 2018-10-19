Contact Us
Wayne Police: Unsteady Drugged Motorist Slams Car Into Mailbox, Shatters Windshield

Jerry DeMarco
Andrew Treible
Andrew Treible Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WAYNE PD

A Pequannock motorist was under the influence of some type of drug – or drugs – when his car slammed into a mailbox in Wayne, shattering part of his windshield, police said.

Officer Robert Sova found Andrew Treible, 29, “having a hard time standing without support, with slurred speech,” after the 3 p.m. crash Friday at Packanack Lake Road and Newark Pompton Turnpike, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Treible “admitted ingesting legal prescription drugs,” after which the officer found a vape pen containing THC oil, Martin said.

Treible was brought to headquarters after failing field sobriety tests and was examined by Little Falls Police Lt. James Briggs, a drug recognition expert, the captain said.

Police charged him with DUI, reckless driving, marijuana possession and failing to show proof of insurance.

They then released him to a responsible adult, pending a court hearing, under John’s Law.

