West Milford PD: Drunken Motorist Stopped While Driving On Two Flat Tires

An intoxicated motorist was driving on two blown tires when a West Milford police officer pulled him over and arrested him, authorities said.

Jacob Vizzi, 22, of West Milford failed a field test after Officer Lewis Rose stopped him on Paradise Road around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 20, police said.

He also didn’t have the necessary paperwork, they said.

Vizzi was charged with DWI, DWI in a school zone, careless driving and failure to exhibit documents.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing and his vehicle was temporarily impounded under John’s Law.

