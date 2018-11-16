Contact Us
West Milford PD: Good Samaritans Corner DWI Motorist

The driver suddenly pulled into the Island of Spirits parking lot, where “the caller along with other concerned citizens blocked the car to keep [her] from leaving,” police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A group of Good Samaritans pinned a drunk driver’s car in the parking lot of a Route 23 bar and liquor store until West Milford police arrived, authorities said.

Another motorist called police while following the car driven by 27-year-old Amy Lang of Montville earlier this month, police said.

Lang suddenly pulled into the Island of Spirits parking lot, where “the caller along with other concerned citizens blocked the car to keep [her] from leaving,” they said.

Lang was charged with DWI and released to a responsible adult pending a Municipal Court hearing while her vehicle was temporarily impounded under John’s Law.

