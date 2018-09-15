Contact Us
Westwood PD: Hit-Run Driver Found Block Away

CVS on Broadway at Jefferson Avenue in Westwood.
A hit-and-run driver made it a block before Westwood police found her Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a nearby CVS, authorities said.

She complained of not feeling well and was taken to a nearby hospital, as was the other driver, who complained of neck pain, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said

The crash occurred on Broadway by the Rolling Pin Cafe.

Alerted by a passerby, police found the other driver had turned the corner and pulled into the rear lot at the CVS, nearly 100 yards away.

An investigation was continuing.

