Westwood Police Chase End With Crash, Paramus Arrest Of Teaneck Driver

A 26-year-old Teaneck man led police on a chase from Westwood to Paramus -- exceeding 100 mph and one point and nearly ramming a police cruiser -- before he crashed and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Westwood Police Chief Michael Pontillo said his department got a 911 call around 11:50 p.m. Saturday of someone trying door handles trying to get into a residence.

David Corredor-Echeverry sped off, with Westwood police in pursuit, Pontillo said.

His officers broke off the chase a short time later because of the risk to the public, and Paramus police picked it up, eventually stopping Corredor-Echeverry and taking him into custody, the chief said.

Along the way, responders said, the driver tried ramming a Westwood police car on Washington Avenue, accelerated to over 100 on southbound Route 17, then crashed on the ramp from eastbound Route 80 to southbound Route 95.

Paramus police processed Corredor-Echeverry on their own charges before turning him over to Westwood police, who charged him with eluding and attempted burglary. Westwood police also issued several traffic summonses.

Seven years ago, Corredor-Echeverry was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer in Englewood, records show.

What was then the INS (now ICE) determined that the Colombian native was in the country illegally at the time and placed a detainer on him for extradition proceedings.

"The charges were dropped and ended in him being a recipient of his legal status in the US," relative Andrew Corredor wrote to Daily Voice late Sunday.

