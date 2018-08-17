Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: 3 Ridgewood Residents Cyber-Harassed In 24 Hours, Arrest Made In One
DV Pilot police & fire

Westwood Police Donate Senior Van To Borough

Police Chief Michael Pontillo thanked the Westwood Police Officers Association and all the members of his department, as well as the community, for their dedication to making the borough safer.
Police Chief Michael Pontillo thanked the Westwood Police Officers Association and all the members of his department, as well as the community, for their dedication to making the borough safer. Photo Credit: Contributed images

You can’t see it just yet -- only a few more weeks to go -- but Westwood Police Chief Michael Pontillo suspects residents and business owners will be pleased with the borough's new senior van.

The Westwood Police Officers Association picked up the cost of the van, “a great savings to taxpayers,” the chief said.

It all began with a pedestrian safety campaign by Pontillo’s department that expanded to “enhance the safety of all people of this community,” the chief said.

The vehicle was obtained “with the intention of a light cleanup, wrapping it to make an attractive outer appearance and publicly unveiling the donation after Labor Day,” Pontillo said.

The tarted-up van is “on its way and will be usable in no time,” he added.



