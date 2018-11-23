Whodunnit? Two Men Found Stabbed Outside Englewood 7-Eleven

Detectives were trying to determine whether two men found stabbed outside an Englewood convenience store before dawn Sunday were attacked by someone else or by each other.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was in the Intensive Care Unit at an undisclosed hospital after being stabbed in the stomach just before 5:30 a.m. outside the 7-Eleven on Tenafly Road near Monument Circle, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

He was expected to survive, Torell said.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old Queens man was released from the hospital after being treated for a knife wound in the back, he said.

No weapons were recovered, the captain said.

Detectives gathered forensic evidence and were collecting area surveillance video, he said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police is asked to contact them at (201) 568-4875 .

Or contact CrimeStoppers at bergencrimestoppers.org or ( 844) 466-6789 .

Bergen County CrimeStoppers pays up to $1000 in reward money for any information that “significantly assists in any ongoing investigation in the municipalities of Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck and Hackensack,” Torell said.

