Witness: 'Possessed' Arsonist Breaks Into Ramsey Home, Tries To Set It On Fire

Thanks to local residents, police rushed to a Ramsey apartment complex and nabbed a would-be arsonist who broke into one of the units and tried to torch it late Tuesday afternoon.

"He looked possessed," one resident told Daily Voice.

Another resident immediately called police after he "heard a banging noise" and saw the Carol Street intruder kicking in the glass of the door.

"He looked like he was about 16," another witness said. "He kept kicking at the glass until he could get in."

Ramsey police "did a nice job" preventing a potential disaster, a senior law enforcement official said.

The area was cordoned off so that investigators from the Bergen County Arson Squad could do their work.

Members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The suspect was hospitalized, responders said.

