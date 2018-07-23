Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Woman Charged With Careless Driving After SUV Collides With Train In Elmwood Park

Zak Failla
Cecilia Levine
An Infiniti SUV collided with an NJ Transit train in Elmwood Park Wednesday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Police work to clear the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A woman was cited after her car was struck by an NJ Transit train on Wednesday night, causing a temporary suspension of service.

Officials said that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on July 25, the 8:41 train from Hoboken, which was scheduled to arrive at Waldwick 15 minutes later, struck an SUV at the Midland Avenue crossing in Elmwood Park.

As a result of the crash, Elmwood Park resident Yudelka Guzman was ticketed for failure to observe a traffic signal and careless driving.

No injuries were reported to the 175 riders on the train, nor the two people inside the car that was struck. Rail service on the Main-Bergen Line was suspended temporarily between the Plauderville and Ridgewood train stations as the incident was investigated.

Earlier report:

An NJ Transit train traveling westbound from Hoboken collided with an SUV at the Midland Avenue crossing in Elmwood Park on Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported. A flatbed tow truck removed the Infiniti SUV, which was partially wedged underneath the #1277 train.

Elmwood Park, Saddle Brook and NJ Transit police responded to the incident.

BOYD A. LOVING ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

