Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Pair Charged With Killing Prospect Park Man Who Was Beaten, Thrown In Passaic River To Drown
Woman Injured Avoiding Car That Rolled Into Paramus Post Office

Jerry DeMarco
Outside the Paramus Post Office on Saturday.
Outside the Paramus Post Office on Saturday. Photo Credit: Michael J. Somma for DAILY VOICE

A passing off-duty police officer aided a woman who struck her head after she dove to get out of the path of a car that rolled into the front door of the Paramus post office on Saturday.

Paramus EMS responded and took care of the woman, who also injured her hip in the Midland Avenue mishap.

The post office building wasn't damaged and the 60-something male driver was OK, witnesses said.

What exactly caused the incident wasn't immediately known.

