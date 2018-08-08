Woman Injured Avoiding Car That Rolled Into Paramus Post Office

A passing off-duty police officer aided a woman who struck her head after she dove to get out of the path of a car that rolled into the front door of the Paramus post office on Saturday.

Paramus EMS responded and took care of the woman, who also injured her hip in the Midland Avenue mishap.

The post office building wasn't damaged and the 60-something male driver was OK, witnesses said.

What exactly caused the incident wasn't immediately known.

