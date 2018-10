An unidentified woman jumped to her death off of the Route 21 overpass in Passaic Friday morning, authorities said.

The woman was pronounced dead at 11:41 a.m., at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Passaic Deputy Chief Christopher Storzillo said.

Police believe that the woman is hispanic and between 25 and 30 years old, the deputy chief said.

