Worker, 51, At Fair Lawn Warehouse Rescued After 6,300 Pounds Of Granite Falls On Leg

UPDATE: A 51-year-old employee was rescued Tuesday morning after a beam gave way and dropped 6,300 pounds of granite on his leg at a stonework warehouse in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

Membes of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad used inflatables and forklifts to remove the Paterson resident, who was sedated, after the 10 a.m. incident at ICM Stone on Wagaraw Road, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

It took about an hour to finally get him out, after which the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Macys said.

Nine pieces in all fell on his leg -- each weighing about 700 pounds, the sergeant said.

"The weight of the material, the position of the victim, and the fact that the granite kept breaking with each movement made for a difficult rescue operation," the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad said.

Responders also included Fair Lawn police and firefighters, a trauma surgeon from St. Joe's and medics from The Valley Hospital.

