Worker, 51, At Fair Lawn Warehouse Rescued After 6,300 Pounds Of Marble Falls On Leg

UPDATE: A 51-year-old employee was rescued Tuesday morning after a beam gave way and dropped 6,300 pounds of marble on his leg at a stonework warehouse in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

Rescuers used inflatables and forklifts to remove the Paterson resident, who was sedated, after the 10 a.m. incident at ICM Stone on Wagaraw Road, Fair Lawn police Sgt. Sean Macys said.It took about an hour to finally get him out, after which he was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Macys said.Nine pieces in all fell on his leg -- each weighing about 700 pounds, the sergeant said.Responder included Fair Lawn police and firefighters, Fair Lawn Rescue, a trauma surgeon from St. Joe's and medics from The Valley Hospital.

