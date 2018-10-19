Wyckoff DWIs: Two Hit Utility Poles, Other Had No Lights Or Paperwork, Refuses Tests

A pair of drivers whose vehicles struck utility poles in Wyckoff days apart were both drunk – as was another who had her lights off as her Porsche drifted back and forth across northbound Route 208, authorities said.

Joseph R. Varcadipane Jr., 44, formerly of West Milford and Ramsey, was still sitting in his car after it slammed into a pole on Brookside Avenue near Stratton Court just after 6 p.m. Sept. 21, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Varcadipane, of Monroe, NY, was briefly hospitalized and given a court date to answer charges of DWI, reckless driving, failing to keep right and not having proof of insurance, Soto said.

Four days later, police arrested Holly Chiego, a 35-year-old pet sitter from Mahwah after her vehicle struck a utility pole at Russell and Helena avenues and ended up on a resident’s front lawn around 9 p.m., the lieutenant said.

Chiego was charged with DWI and reckless driving, Soto said.

Her vehicle was impounded for 12 hours and she was released to a responsible adult, pending a court hearing, under John’s Law, he said.

Wyckoff police picked off another intoxicated driver around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6 after receiving a report from Fair Lawn police.

Officer Michael Teegan began following the silver Porsche, which didn’t have its headlights on, then pulled over the driver, who was “having difficulty maintaining a lane of travel and was drifting from side to side,” Soto said.

Kathleen Haddad, 64, of Franklin Lakes, was charged with DWI, reckless driving, not using required lights, refusing to take both a breath and blood test and not having proof of insurance or registration, the lieutenant said.

Her vehicle was impounded for 12 hours and she was released to a family member, pending a court hearing, under John’s Law.

Sgt. Mark Tagliareni assisted with the arrest.

******

ALSO SEE: A car overturned near the ShopRite in Oakland early Monday afternoon.

https://wyckoff.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/car-flips-in-oakland/743682/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.