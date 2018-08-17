Wyckoff Police End Porch Package Theft Spree, Seize Teen

A teenage thief had already swiped six packages from porches in a Wyckoff neighborhood when police alerted by a victim grabbed him.

The James Way resident was telling Officer Michael Scalise he had surveillance video of the boy taking a package from his porch and running away when the officer spotted the teen nearby, Lt. Joseph Joseph Soto said.

Speaking with the teen and one of his parents, Scalise and Detective Sgt. Michael Ragucci “ discovered that he took packages that were delivered to approximately six homes in the neighborhood,” Soto said.

All of the packages were returned from the boy’s home to their rightful owners, the lieutenant said.

Police signed a delinquency complaint for theft, which was forwarded to the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.