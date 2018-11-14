Contact Us
You Can Help Wayne Police, Marines Make Christmas Special For Needy Youngsters

Jerry DeMarco
The drive begins this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and continues through Dec. 13. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wayne Business Association

Wayne police hope to again make dreams come true for less fortunate children with their 9th annual "Toys for Tots" collection drive.

PBA Local #136, department U.S. Marine veterans and their colleagues hope to boost the momentum they've built over the years, Capt. Laurence W. Martin said.

The drive begins this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and continues through Dec. 13.

New, unwrapped toys are being sought for children of any age -- but there is a special need for boys and girls ages 3 through 8.

Collection boxes will be found at either Wayne police headquarters or the township public library, both at the Municipal Complex at 475 Valley Road.

Wayne Township PBA Local 136, along with the entire department, will also host a "Stuff the Truck" event in the front parking lot of the complex 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

Officers will stuff a military-style five-ton truck with new, unwrapped toys for the program.

"Last year's toy drive was a huge success," Martin said. "We are looking forward to having another great year."

INFO: dover-nj.toysfortots.org

OR CONTACT: Wayne Police Officer Corey Stevens, a US Marine Corps Iraqi War veteran and the program's coordinator, at stevensc@waynetownship.com .

