Youngsters' Singer-Songwriter Gets 6+ Years In Federal Prison For Downloading Kiddie Porn

A music teacher and singer-songwriter who performed for children at synagogues, Jewish community centers, camps and conventions nationwide was sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison Tuesday for downloading child pornography.

Eric S. Komar, 47, must serve nearly all of the term because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Komar " used an Internet-based peer-to-peer file-sharing program to obtain images and videos that included images of prepubescent children being sexually abused as well as sadistic and masochistic images," U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Komar - of the Somerset County town of Hillsborough -- "also admitted to law enforcement that he had become sexually aroused by a child in his presence on more than one occasion," the U.S. attorney said.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini sentenced Komar to 10 years of supervised release and ordered that he register as a sex offender.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force, members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the Hillsborough Township Police Department and New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory with the investigation that produced the charges.

Handling the case were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Danielle Alfonzo Walsman and Leticia Vandehaar of Carpenito's Criminal Division in Newark.

