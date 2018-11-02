Youth Sports Coach Caught With Heroin, Pot After Closter Car Crash, Authorities Say

A youth sports coach from Northvale was carrying 14 bags of heroin, some loose pot and more when he was involved in a car crash in Closter's downtown shopping district, authorities confirmed.

Tyler Gallo, a 28-year-old apprentice electrician who works for a company based in Paterson, was behind the wheel of a leased 2017 Honda Accord that collided with another vehicle at the corner of Piermont and Ruckman roads just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, authorities reported.

Responding officers said they found him and the other driver standing next to their vehicles. Neither was seriously injured.

Gallo at first showed the officers an expired insurance card and went looking in the sedan for a valid one -- when, they said, they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside.

Gallo admitted having smoked in the car earlier that morning, then handed over some pot he had in his pants pocket, they said.

Although Gallo told police that he didn't have any other contraband, they searched him and reported finding 14 glassine folds of heroin in his pants -- along with five empties.

They said they also found three Suboxone pills, a pot-stained glass pipe, a grinder and a pack of rolling papers.

They charged Gallo with drug possession, issued him summonses for careless driving and having drugs in a motor vehicle (to be answered in Municipal Court on Nov. 20) and released him pending further court action.

Gallo, a former Northern Valley Old Tappan High School athlete who coaches youth football in Northvale, had been coaching baseball, as well.

However, a league source told Daily Voice on Monday that he was terminated several weeks ago for undisclosed reasons.

