Authorities Charge Englewood Ex-Con With Attempted Murder In Paterson Shooting

An Englewood ex-con was charged with attempted murder and other counts in connection with the shooting of a Paterson man.

Vanden L. Carter, 29, remained held in the Passaic County Jail after authorities said he shot the 44-year-old victim on North Straight Street around 1:20 a.m. Sept. 15.

Detectives identified Carter as the shooter, then took him into custody around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday 2018 in the area of Governor Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Medical Center and survived the shooting, they said.

Besides attempted murder, authorities charged Carter with several other offenses involving the gun used – including being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.