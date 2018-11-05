Mahwah Voters Recall Laforet

Mahwah Mayor Bill Laforet has lost his job.

Voters on Tuesday decided to recall the twice re-elected mayor, replacing him with former councilman John Roth.

Roth challenged Laforet for mayor in 2016 and will take over once the township clerk certifies results later this week.

Laforet will be the first public Bergen County official to be recalled in more than 25 years.

The first attempt to recall Laforet was in August 2015, but failed when the group failed to garner 4,200 signatures by its deadline.

Efforts to recall Laforet this time began in July, after he apparently went against council members on a controversial parks ordinance that resulted in a lawsuit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.