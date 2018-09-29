REPORT: Cory Booker Has Had Secret Girlfriend Since 2002

Sen. Cory Booker, a Harrington Park native, has apparently managed to keep his on-again off-again girlfriend under wraps for 16 years.

The potential Democratic 2020 presidential candidate is rumored to be be dating Chanda Gibson, who he met in 2002 while working together on his mayoral campaign, Page Six reports. Gibson on Facebook is listed as the executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals (CUP).

Booker apparently told Gibson that their relationship was a secret, although the nature of it is unclear, Page Six says.

A California native and single mother of two, Gibson told Forbes in April that she considered Booker to be her "spiritual adviser."

"One day, he said: 'If you want to do something you believe in, quit your job and come help me run for Mayor.' Talk about a risk: Within eight days, I had quit my job and found myself sleeping on an apartment floor in Newark. I had never been to Newark. I had never been to the East Coast! But I believed in Cory. I believed in what he was trying to do. It felt great being part of this amazing experience."

Booker recently was linked romantically to Instagram poet Cleo Wade , despite speculations and rumors spread by political opponents that he might be gay.

To those, Booker responded: “People who think I’m gay, some part of me thinks it’s wonderful. Because I want to challenge people on their homophobia . . . I say, ‘So what does it ­matter if I am?’"

