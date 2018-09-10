Contact Us
6 New North Jersey Real Estate Listings All Under $1M

Cecilia Levine
ORADELL: Camden Street, 3 beds 3 baths, $724,000 Photo Credit: Zillow
PARAMUS: Brown Circle, 4 beds 2 baths, $569,000 Photo Credit: Zillow
MAYWOOD: Edel Avenue, 2 beds 1 bath, $377,777 Photo Credit: Zillow
NORTH ARLINGTON: Hoover Street, 3 beds 1 bath, $359,000 Photo Credit: NJMLS
RIDGEWOOD: Fairway Road, 3 beds 2 baths, $735,000 Photo Credit: Zillow
HAWTHORNE: Taylor Avenue, 3 beds 2 baths, $395,000 Photo Credit: NJMLS

In the market for a new home? Here are six North Jersey real estate listings posted within the last week on Zillow -- all under $1 million.

