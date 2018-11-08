Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
LOOK INSIDE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former North Jersey Mansion On The Market

Cecilia Levine
The Saddle River home once owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs is on the market. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/NJMLS
Living room Photo Credit: NJMLS

The Bergen County mansion formerly belonging to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is on the market for just under $4.2 million.

Combs purchased the Saddle River house in 1997 for $2.5 million -- the same year he released his first rap album, according to property records.

He sold it the following year and later bought a house in Alpine.

The 11,067-square-foot, Hollow Road home was recently fully renovated.

It boasts six bedrooms including an elaborate master suite with a master bath (sauna/jacuzzi/oversized steam shower) and nine bathrooms.

The home also has a basketball court, outdoor patio with a fire pit and built-in barbecue, pool with waterfall and more.

ZILLOW LISTING

