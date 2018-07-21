Contact Us
Luxury Hawthorne Townhouse Is Move-In Ready With Renovated Loft

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The multi-level "Clemson model" is minutes from the Wyckoff border and boasts upgrades including kitchen, loft with built-ins, Photo Credit: Blueline Realty
Contact Nick Triano for more information on the listing. Photo Credit: Nick Triano

A luxury Hawthorne townhouse  is on the market for $399,000.

The Goffle Brook Court home is pet friendly and as two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a dishwasher, elevator -- with access to an exercise room and pool.

The multi-level "Clemson model" is minutes from the Wyckoff border and boasts upgrades including a kitchen and loft.

Other amenities include:

  • Brazilian hardwood floors
  • Low monthly maintenance
  • Parking for two cars
  • High ceilings
  • Fireplace

EMAIL NICK TRIANO FOR FURTHER DETAILS.

